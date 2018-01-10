CT man due in court over Rwandan doctor’s murder

Magistrate shot and killed outside his house
Local
Raymond Dusabe was found dead in his Sea Point flat on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - A man will appear in the Cape Town magistrates court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a Rwandan doctor.
Raymond Dusabe was found dead in his Sea Point flat on Monday.
Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says that a 29-year-old man has been arrested.
“A case of murder has been opened for investigation by Sea Point police. He faces a charge of murder.”
Dusabe, who did his post graduate studies at Stellenbosch University, was Rwanda’s first-ever gynaecological oncologist.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.