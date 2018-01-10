CT man due in court over Rwandan doctor’s murder

Raymond Dusabe was found dead in his Sea Point flat on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A man will appear in the Cape Town magistrates court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a Rwandan doctor.

Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says that a 29-year-old man has been arrested.

“A case of murder has been opened for investigation by Sea Point police. He faces a charge of murder.”

Dusabe, who did his post graduate studies at Stellenbosch University, was Rwanda’s first-ever gynaecological oncologist.

