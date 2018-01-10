CPUT not accepting walk-in registrations
Stellenbosch University, UCT, UWC and CPUT have encouraged matriculants who haven't applied for tertiary education to do so via the central application system.
CAPE TOWN - The scramble to apply for university placement is on.
Western Cape universities, though, say that they won't accept any walk-in applications for the 2018 academic year.
Stellenbosch University, the University of Cape Town (UCT), the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) have encouraged matriculants who haven't applied for tertiary education to do so via the central application system.
Stellenbosch received nearly 32,000 applicants while UWC will welcome 4,300 first-year students next week.
Meanwhile, registration at CPUT will also start next week.
The university's Lauren Kansley: "We are not accepting walk-ins and our focus at this stage is registering those who applied on time and who were accepted. The institution has in the region of 9,878 first-year places and the majority of those have already been allocated."
