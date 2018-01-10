CPUT not accepting walk-in registrations

Stellenbosch University, UCT, UWC and CPUT have encouraged matriculants who haven't applied for tertiary education to do so via the central application system.

CAPE TOWN - The scramble to apply for university placement is on.

Western Cape universities, though, say that they won't accept any walk-in applications for the 2018 academic year.

Stellenbosch received nearly 32,000 applicants while UWC will welcome 4,300 first-year students next week.

Meanwhile, registration at CPUT will also start next week.

The university's Lauren Kansley: "We are not accepting walk-ins and our focus at this stage is registering those who applied on time and who were accepted. The institution has in the region of 9,878 first-year places and the majority of those have already been allocated."

