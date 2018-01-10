City of CT seeks to urgently introduce drought charge
At present, the metro is losing R1.6 billion in revenue as a result of reduced water consumption.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has emphasised the urgency of introducing a drought charge to fund future water projects.
The deadline for public participation for the proposed drought charge has been extended to 15 January.
Around 45,000 comments have been received thus far.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says that more stringent measures will be taken to enforce level 6 water restrictions.
"We will now also be fitting a water meter device to residents' homes who are using more than 10,500 litres of water per month."
She adds that at least 150 million litres of water per day is expected to be gained from the Cape Flats, Table Mountain Group and Atlantis aquifers.
De Lille says that the city has taken an environmentally sensitive approach to extracting water from the aquifers.
"As we are going to take water out of the aquifers, we also have a plan as to how we are going to replensih them. The water we are taking out there, we'll replenish the aquifer with treated waste water thet we'll put back into the aquifer."
