Zuma to hold talks with Kenya’s Kenyatta in Durban
President Uhuru Kenyatta is on his first working visit to the country since his inauguration in November last year.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma will hold talks with Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday at Dr John Dube residence in Durban.
The South African Presidency says the two heads of states will share perspectives on issues, including continental and international developments.
Presidency spokesperson Bongani Nqulunga said: “South Africa and Kenya enjoy very warm bilateral relations underpinned by strong historical and political bonds. South Africa is a strategic partner of Kenya in many areas, particularly trade and security. Numerous South African companies have a presence in Kenya.”
