Zuma to hold talks with Kenya’s Kenyatta in Durban

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Zuma to hold talks with Kenya’s Kenyatta in Durban

President Uhuru Kenyatta is on his first working visit to the country since his inauguration in November last year.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: President Jacob Zuma and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. Picture: GCIS.
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma will hold talks with Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday at Dr John Dube residence in Durban.

Kenyatta is on his first working visit to the country since his inauguration in November last year.

The South African Presidency says the two heads of states will share perspectives on issues, including continental and international developments.

Presidency spokesperson Bongani Nqulunga said: “South Africa and Kenya enjoy very warm bilateral relations underpinned by strong historical and political bonds. South Africa is a strategic partner of Kenya in many areas, particularly trade and security. Numerous South African companies have a presence in Kenya.”

Timeline

More in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA