Zuma’s future remains unclear as Ramaphosa preaches unity

DURBAN - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares for its annual birthday celebrations in East London, the future of President Jacob Zuma remains unclear, while new leader Cyril Ramaphosa is preaching unity to members.

On Monday, Ramaphosa and the party’s top officials visited the gravesites of former leaders as a part of the organisation’s 106th birthday celebration.

It’s believed that the two-day visit to KwaZulu-Natal by Ramaphosa and the top six was in an effort to inform and get the blessing from a province once viewed as Zuma’s stronghold.

At all official events, party members from both sides of the warring factions including Senzo Mchunu and Sihle Zikalala have been attending.

Ramaphosa says unity is not an option but an obligation.

“From the president of the ANC, from John Langalibalele Dube, his spirit is saying unity must happen.”

It’s understood that Zuma has been given until the end of Tuesday to step down before the national executive committee’s first meeting in East London on Wednesday.

#ANC106 A short prayer is now underway. ZN pic.twitter.com/Bnax7xQ6kq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2018