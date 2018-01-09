Warning issued for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Temperatures dipped overnight in several provinces following scorching conditions over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - As the heatwave begins to subside, the South African Weather Service has issued a watch for possible severe thunderstorms in Gauteng accompanied by hail strong winds and heavy rain.

The South African Weather Service says Limpopo and Mpumalanga can also expect some thunderstorms from Tuesday night onwards.

Forecaster Bransby Bulo says: “We’ve got a watch, there’s a chance that those storms will be accompanied by hail, strong damaging winds in Gauteng as well as north-western parts of Limpopo and western parts of Mpumalanga.”