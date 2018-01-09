Warning issued for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga
Temperatures dipped overnight in several provinces following scorching conditions over the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - As the heatwave begins to subside, the South African Weather Service has issued a watch for possible severe thunderstorms in Gauteng accompanied by hail strong winds and heavy rain.
Temperatures dipped overnight in several provinces following scorching conditions over the weekend.
The South African Weather Service says Limpopo and Mpumalanga can also expect some thunderstorms from Tuesday night onwards.
Forecaster Bransby Bulo says: “We’ve got a watch, there’s a chance that those storms will be accompanied by hail, strong damaging winds in Gauteng as well as north-western parts of Limpopo and western parts of Mpumalanga.”
More in Local
-
Medical graduates left frustrated ahead of compulsory community service
-
At least 200 injured in Germiston train collision
-
Motsoaledi: Officials still searching for source of listeria outbreak
-
Gift of the Givers: Kidnapped SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed still alive
-
Families of Kroonstad train crash victims to start identification process
-
Police investigate Nature's Valley death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.