[UPDATE] Man dies after Langa fire
Residents who have lost their homes are being offered temporary accommodation in a community centre.
CAPE TOWN - A man has died and around 400 people left homeless following a blaze in Langa on Monday night.
The fire broke out in Zone 31 late Monday night, destroying 159 structures and killing a 44-year-old man.
Residents who have lost their homes in the blaze are being offered temporary accommodation in a community centre.
The City of Cape Town’s Charlotte Powell says relief efforts are underway.
“Various city services are on scene making assessments to ensure that basic services are restored. Informal settlement management will issue kits for residents to rebuild their houses.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
