[UPDATE] Man dies after Langa fire

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

[UPDATE] Man dies after Langa fire

Residents who have lost their homes are being offered temporary accommodation in a community centre.

Firefighters are seen in Langa following a fire that left one person dead and about 400 homeless. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN.
Firefighters are seen in Langa following a fire that left one person dead and about 400 homeless. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN.
6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A man has died and around 400 people left homeless following a blaze in Langa on Monday night.

The fire broke out in Zone 31 late Monday night, destroying 159 structures and killing a 44-year-old man.

Residents who have lost their homes in the blaze are being offered temporary accommodation in a community centre.

The City of Cape Town’s Charlotte Powell says relief efforts are underway.

“Various city services are on scene making assessments to ensure that basic services are restored. Informal settlement management will issue kits for residents to rebuild their houses.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA