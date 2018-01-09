Two suspects bust with mandrax, tik worth R1.6m
A 31-year-old suspect was found with more 9,400 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of half a million rand.
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects have been nabbed for drug possession to the value of R1.6 million.
Police spokesperson Andre Traut says the suspects were arrested on Monday night, in Steenberg and Kirsenhof.
Police say members of Operation Combat embarked on an intelligence-driven crackdown that led to the arrests.
A 31-year-old suspect was found with more 9,400 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R500,000.
#sapsWC Two suspects arrested during two separate raids, netting drugs with a combined value of more than R1.6 million last night in the Western Cape. #DrugsOffTheStreets NP https://t.co/bbvm9zYZZK pic.twitter.com/hER9DrzfZo— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 9, 2018
Later that same evening, a 33-year-old suspect was found with four kilograms of tik (methamphetamine) and 32,000 mandrax tablets with a total street value of over R1 million rand.
Traut said: “Members attached to Operation Combat embarked on an intelligence-driven operation and searched a residence in Flora Road, Steenberg where a 31-year-old suspect was arrested for being in possession of 9,451 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R 567,000.”
The suspects are due to appear in court on charges of drug dealing.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
