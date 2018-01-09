Tubby Reddy dismissed as Sascoc CEO

Reddy was suspended in June last year after claims of sexual harassment.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Sascoc has dismissed CEO Tubby Reddy, along with two high ranking officials, after a lengthy disciplinary process.

However, the reasons for their dismissal have yet to be made public with Sascoc promising to provide clarity later this afternoon.

Sascoc delivered a letter Reddy on Monday, officially confirming he had been sacked with immediate effect.

Reddy was suspended in June last year after claims of sexual harassment, but constant delays have hamstrung the disciplinary process which is said to have cost Sascoc at least R3 million.

Senior employees Jean Kelly and CFO Vinesh Maharaj have also been axed by the national Olympic committee for reasons yet to be outlined by the Sascoc.

They were part of the exhaustive disciplinary process.

In a statement, Reddy confirms he received the letter but labelled the process a sham and invalid.

His hearing was expected to be completed within a few weeks last year, but several postponements and delays extended the process out for six months.

Sascoc says they’ve will send out letters to their members before providing a statement to the media on the reason for the three dismissals.

Reddy has rejected the letter of dismissal, stating that he was not given an opportunity to defend himself in the disciplinary process.

Reddy’s legal team has since issued a statement.

The statement gives multiple reasons as to why Reddy has rejected the dismissal.

“At no stage did he present his side of the story to the disciplinary committee.

He notified the disciplinary committee (DC) that he was ill and was not available on the date of the hearing.

Two medical certificates were provided – one from a doctor in the DRC (where Mr Reddy was visiting) and another from a local doctor. The DC did not respond to his request to postpone the DC until his health improved.

“The DC went ahead without evidence from the individual who was standing accused. The DC was a sham and invalid, as it did not follow due process. There is no unanimous decision by the Board to dismiss the CEO.

“In fact, there was no majority decision. In a further violation of SASCOC HR policies, Gideon Sam has advised Mr. Reddy not to appeal the decision because a senior counsel conducted the disciplinary hearing. More than R3m has been squandered by SASCOC in an attempt solely designed to get rid of the CEO. This flawed process will lead to further unnecessary expenditure,” it reads.

Reddy said that he would be appealing the decision to dismiss him from his office.

