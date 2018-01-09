Study: Widely used contraceptive increases HIV risk

The injectable progestin contraceptive called Depot Medroxyprogesterone Acetate is a major form of birth control in sub-Saharan Africa.

CAPE TOWN - The most widely used contraceptive in sub-Saharan Africa has been found to increase women’s risk of HIV infection by 40%.

The injectable progestin contraceptive called Depot Medroxyprogesterone Acetate (DMPA) is a major form of birth control on this side of the continent, where the highest HIV prevalence also exists.

In a review of animal, cell and biochemical research in the form of progestin used in this drug, scientists found evidence to support clinical findings that it increases the risk of HIV infection in women.

University of Cape Town Professor Janet Hapgood, the lead author on the review, explains how the shot affects the immune function.

“What we found from the biological study is that medroxyprogesterone acetate (MPA), the actual ingredients in depo-subQ provera 104, actually compromises the defence mechanisms and the ability of the immune function to fight the virus.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)