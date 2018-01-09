State capture inquiry: Zuma ‘mindful’ of Madonsela’s concerns over resources

The president announced a commission into state capture, which will be headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma says he is mindful of the concerns raised by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela about the lack of resources to conduct an inquiry into state capture.

The president announced on Tuesday a commission into state capture, which will be headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as recommended by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

“I’m also mindful of the concerns raised by the public protector in her report wherein she lamented the lack of resources to conduct a wider inquiry into this matter, accordingly. By making more resources available, it’s my sincere hope that the commission will be able to reach many of those areas of concern that may not have been reached by the Public Protector’s investigation.”

However, Madonsela says the decision into state capture is more than a year late.

“I’m certainly encouraged by the decision, it’s more than a year too late and two years too late if you look at when the problem originally surfaced. But rather late than never.”