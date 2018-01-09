Vavi: Krugersdorp shooting highlights farmworkers' plight

A man charged with killing a farmworker made his first court appearance at the Krugersdorp Magistrate Court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says the murder of a 32-year-old man near Krugersdorp shows the ill-treatment of farmworkers is a common occurrence in South Africa.

A man who works as a security officer has been charged with the murder of the farmworker in Tarlton on Saturday.

The suspect made his first court appearance at the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Monday.

Images of the victim slumped over in a tractor have gone viral on social media platforms, with some alleging the man was shot for using the vehicle without permission. However, the authorities have said little around the circumstances of the shooting.

Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi explains: “We can’t even be shocked anymore because these things are happening so frequently in South Africa. It has been happening for far too long, since the days of apartheid and in the new democracy.”

Late last year many members of the farming community protested against farm murders.

Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota joined the march calling on government to do more to protect farmers.

“Protect our farmers, protect farmworkers and protect our rural communities. We want freedom in this country to reign supreme. Anyone who wants to change anything must come to elections.”

Additional reporting by Christa Eybers & Pelane Phakgadi.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)