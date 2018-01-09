Sama: Many medical interns still awaiting placements
The Health Department admitted in 2017 the placement application process for compulsory community service and internship for final year students and junior doctors was flawed.
CAPE TOWN - The SA Medical Association (Sama) says there are still many medical interns awaiting placements.
The Health Department admitted in 2017 the placement application process for compulsory community service and internship for final year students and junior doctors was flawed.
It also admitted there had been major delays.
Hundreds of final year medical and Allied Health Professions students, which includes physiotherapy and dentistry, either didn’t have placements for compulsory community service or internships for this year or they had issues with the online system.
Although the department says all South African medical interns have now been placed, Sama’s vice-chairman Mark Sonderup disagrees.
“A lot of people have been sorted out, but there are many that have been left behind and those are the people that we’re still trying to fight for.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
State capture inquiry: Zuma ‘mindful’ of Madonsela’s concerns over resources
-
[READ IN FULL] President Zuma's statement on state capture inquiry
-
Man (21) in ICU after alleged racially motivated attack
-
[LISTEN] ‘There’s not really a free education system’
-
#RandReport: Rand gains on Zuma exit rumours
-
Former WC premier Gerald Morkel dies aged 76
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.