Sama: Many medical interns still awaiting placements

CAPE TOWN - The SA Medical Association (Sama) says there are still many medical interns awaiting placements.

The Health Department admitted in 2017 the placement application process for compulsory community service and internship for final year students and junior doctors was flawed.

It also admitted there had been major delays.

Hundreds of final year medical and Allied Health Professions students, which includes physiotherapy and dentistry, either didn’t have placements for compulsory community service or internships for this year or they had issues with the online system.

Although the department says all South African medical interns have now been placed, Sama’s vice-chairman Mark Sonderup disagrees.

“A lot of people have been sorted out, but there are many that have been left behind and those are the people that we’re still trying to fight for.”

