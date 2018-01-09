Popular Topics
Rustenburg police warn against use of misleading images after taxi rank violence

Images of a man's burnt body have been making the rounds, fueling existing tensions between locals and Nigerian nationals in the North West town.

Two taxi drivers were arrested and rubber bullets used to disperse a crowd following the assault of some young people accused of drug dealing and theft at the Rustenburg taxi rank on Monday 8 January 2018. Picture: Twitter/@Kvsh_Molton
Two taxi drivers were arrested and rubber bullets used to disperse a crowd following the assault of some young people accused of drug dealing and theft at the Rustenburg taxi rank on Monday 8 January 2018. Picture: Twitter/@Kvsh_Molton
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Rustenburg police have warned against the peddling of fake news around an incident of public violence at the local taxi rank on Monday.

Two taxi drivers were arrested and rubber bullets used to disperse a crowd following the assault of some young people accused of drug dealing and theft.

Images of a man's burnt body have been making the rounds, fueling existing tensions between locals and Nigerian nationals in the North West town.

The police's Sabata Mokgwabone said: “People are unfortunately circulating misleading pictures. The police were called to the Boitekong portion of the Rustenburg taxi rank. That was after the taxi drivers allegedly attacked young boys who are alleged to be hawkers but apparently they are also smoking and or selling drugs in the taxi rank.”

