Report lays bare interference, manipulation in CT Foreshore project
Transport Commissioner Melissa Whitehead is now facing suspension and disciplinary charges over her alleged attempts to influence the outcome.
CAPE TOWN - The alleged interference and attempted manipulation in the evaluation of six bids for the unfinished bridges on the Foreshore have been laid bare in a city legal report.
Transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead is now facing suspension and disciplinary charges over her alleged attempts to influence the outcome.
In a top secret report discussed by councillors last week, it’s alleged that when presented with the claims of partiality and political interference, Mayor Patricia de Lille was of the view that it was not necessary to report the matter to council.
What was meant to be an iconic project to repurpose the city’s unfinished bridges after more than 40 years and to provide inner city social housing, the Foreshore Freeway Project has now been mired in controversy.
In a confidential report by Moore Stephens, they raise concerns of objectivity, impartiality and the lack of consistency by transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead while she served on the evaluation committee.
It says she was partial in her scoring of a particular proposal and that she unduly tried to influence other members of the committee who reported to her, in the way they scored the bids.
A city official also told legal firm Bowman Gilfillan that Whitehead allegedly admitted to discussing some of the bids with Mayor Patricia de Lille, deputy mayor Ian Neilson and mayco member Brett Herron.
Bowman Gilfillan says that De Lille was obliged to report the matter to council and that Whitehead should be investigated for possible links to the bid she favoured.
More in Local
-
Medical graduates left frustrated ahead of compulsory community service
-
At least 200 injured in Germiston train collision
-
Motsoaledi: Officials still searching for source of listeria outbreak
-
Gift of the Givers: Kidnapped SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed still alive
-
Warning issued for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga
-
Families of Kroonstad train crash victims to start identification process
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.