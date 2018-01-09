Rand Water to meet with Emfuleni Municipality over new payment method

The municipality failed to honour its agreement with the utility on Friday, only paying 88% of its R200 million bill, resulting in water being cut off to residents.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water says it will now meet with the Emfuleni Municipality, Gauteng premier David Makhura and the Water and Sanitation Department to commit to a new payment method.

Rand Water has since agreed to switch the supply back on while the relevant officials work on a plan to ensure there is no reoccurrence.

The parastatal’s Solomon Mathebula says, “The officials should come with a business plan in terms of which is the best way to sustain services in Emfuleni.”

Residents have been warned that some areas will only have water in their taps by latest Thursday, as the reservoirs are still filling up.

Mathebula added: “The meeting that’s going to come should come up with a business case in terms of which is the best way to sustain the services in Emfuleni.”

