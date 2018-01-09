Rand Water: Emfuleni water supply to be fully restored within 48 hours

Several communities, including Palm Springs, Lakeside and Evaton, have been without water since Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water says it has sent its team to Emfuleni to start the process of restoring water supply to affected areas.

Various areas have been hit by water cuts because the municipality failed to honour its payment to Rand Water.

Rand Water says water will only reach the taps in high-lying areas on Thursday.

The utility's Solomon Mathebula says water has been restored to some areas.

“We expect the water to be fully restored within 48 hours. Because there are high-lying areas and areas that are further away, the system is still empty and the reservoirs must still recover to a certain level to be able to push water to a higher level. “

