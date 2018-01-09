Police investigate Nature's Valley death

A body was discovered by a group of workers who were cleaning a beach at the Groot River Estuary.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the death of a man in Nature's Valley.

His body was discovered by a group of workers who were cleaning a beach at the Groot River Estuary.

Garden Route National Park spokesperson Nandi Ngwadlamba says. “They called and told the municipality about a man who co-manages the Nature's Valley Beach and SANParks. We send our condolences to the family of the young man who has died.”