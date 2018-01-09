Groote Schuur Hospital services not affected by fire

It is still not known how the fire broke out in the general ward section on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - Groote Schuur Hospital says that its services will continue as usual following a fire at the institution.

A male patient in his sixties died as a result of the blaze, which was limited to his cubicle.

There were no other injuries, but a few patients had to be treated for smoke inhalation while others required counselling.

Groote Schuur Hospital CEO Bhavna Patel says they are assisting police and fire services with their investigations.

"The safety of our patients is our utmost concern and we will do whatever we can to ensure that our patients are safe and well taken care of. We also want to urge patients to behave responsibily when they come to the hospital to assist us in treating them."