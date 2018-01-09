-
Amplats reaches deal with SA tribal leader in community fund rowBusiness
Man (21) in ICU after alleged racially motivated attack
It's understood Mthunzi Sibuyi was approached by a white man who did not approved of his interracial friendship group.
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police say a 21-year-old man has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Pretoria, following an injury sustained allegedly from a racially motivated act of assault.
It's understood Mthunzi Sibuyi was approached by a white man who did not approve of his interracial friendship group.
After several violent interactions, Sibuyi’s friend alleges that the suspect pushed the 21-year-old, who subsequently “fell and hit his head on the concrete”.
The police’s David Ratau said: “The police are on the path as they are trying to find the complainant. And now we have received information that the suspect is going to hand himself in, with his lawyer. We are still waiting.”
Meanwhile, a man who works as a security officer has been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old farm worker in Tarlton, near Krugersdorp.
The suspect made his first court appearance at the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Monday.
Images of the victim slumped over in a tractor went viral on Monday, with some alleging the man was shot for using the vehicle without permission.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions says the ill-treatment of farm workers is a common occurrence in the country
The union's Zwelinzima Vavi said: “We can’t claim to be shocked anymore because these things and these killings are so frequently in South Africa. It’s been happening for far too long, in the days of apartheid and still happening in democracy.”
