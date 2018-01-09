Motsoaledi: Officials still searching for source of listeria outbreak
So far, 727 cases have been recorded in South Africa since the beginning of last year and the death toll has risen to 61.
CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says that health officials are still searching for the source of the listeriosis outbreak.
Motsoaledi says that officials can't link an abattoir to the listeriosis outbreak, after a listeriosis patient was found with some of its meat.
He says that genome testing needs to be done to find the source of the outbreaks.
This means trying to trace a DNA sequence called sub-type 6 which has been found in 91% of the cases.
"They found that when they scrape the surfaces in the production side which they thought we related to this disease, they discovered 18 other support types but none of them is sub-type 6, which means the food and the surfaces were tested.
"You can’t yet link them scientifically to the outbreak."
