Mitchells Plain mob justice attack on alleged child rapist condemned

CAPE TOWN - Police in Mitchells Plain are continuing their investigation into a case of apparent mob justice following the rape of a nine-year-old girl.

It is understood that community members found out about the rape and sought out the man that the girl had identified and attacked him.

The child told relatives about the incident, identifying a neighbour as her attacker.

Residents took the law into their own hands after learning about the latest attack, finding the man and stoning him, leaving him seriously injured.

This is the third child rape case reported in Tafelsig since December and Joanie Fredericks of the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association says that residents have had enough.

The Local Community Policing Forum agrees that the problem is escalating but the forum's Abie Isaacs says community members have to restrain themselves.

“The outrage from the community venting their anger, we condemn any act of violence perpetrated against women and children. We further condemn any ill notion where people take the law into their own hands.”

Police have confirmed the incident and are investigating the rape case as well as the circumstances surrounding the apparent mob attack.