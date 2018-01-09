Medical graduates left frustrated ahead of compulsory community service

The junior doctors had to deal with a lack of accredited hospitals to facilitate their training process as well as insufficient funding for posts.

JOHANNESBURG - Medical graduates have been left frustrated by miscommunication from government ahead of starting their compulsory community service this month.

Some junior medics reportedly arrived at the Helen Joseph Hospital only to find that they did not have a place to stay during their internship period.

The Gauteng Health Department's Popo Maja says that all South African medical interns have now been placed.

“What we’re dealing with right now is akin and those interns that are struggling to get the accommodation, their issue is being attended to.”