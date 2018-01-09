Popular Topics
Mashaba: City of Joburg doing everything to recover money it is owed

City of Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba accompanied police on Monday in a sweep of Yeoville where store owners and landlords were ordered to provide proof of their electricity payments.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba accompanies a massive police entourage moving through Yeoville on Monday, demanding store owners and landlords provide proof of their electricity payments. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says that almost R1 billion is currently owed to the city and that his department is doing everything possible to recover the cash.

Mashaba accompanied police on Monday in a sweep of Yeoville where store owners and landlords were ordered to provide proof of their electricity payments.

Several people have been arrested as a result.

The mayor says this is not a one off: "It is part of the bigger plan. This is not just an event. This is going to be a daily occurrence in the city of Johannesburg until such time that we've effectively dealt with the criminality."

