Mashaba: City of Joburg doing everything to recover money it is owed

City of Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba accompanied police on Monday in a sweep of Yeoville where store owners and landlords were ordered to provide proof of their electricity payments.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says that almost R1 billion is currently owed to the city and that his department is doing everything possible to recover the cash.

Mashaba accompanied police on Monday in a sweep of Yeoville where store owners and landlords were ordered to provide proof of their electricity payments.

Several people have been arrested as a result.

The mayor says this is not a one off: "It is part of the bigger plan. This is not just an event. This is going to be a daily occurrence in the city of Johannesburg until such time that we've effectively dealt with the criminality."

#MashabaRaid [VIDEO] The Mayor explaining what the raids are about and highlighting that residents at this building have electricity connection equipment which are not event on the market [KS] pic.twitter.com/oZYEBKaRJA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2018

#MashabaRaid The Mayor demanding documents from store owner. He’s been arrested for alleged illegal electricity connections. [KS] pic.twitter.com/SUaOf2Vouv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2018