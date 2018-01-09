Listeriosis traces found at Pretoria abattoir

The department traced the abattoir after a listeriosis patient was found with some of its meat.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Health Department says that while it has found traces of listeriosis in an abattoir in Pretoria, it cannot conclude that the slaughter house is the source of the current outbreak.

Gauteng is the hardest hit province by the disease, accounting for 61% of the 727 cases.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says that after the patient was diagnosed, officials visited her home to find chicken from an abattoir called Sovereign Foods.

“The environmental health practitioners visited the abattoir and collected food and environmental samples, several of which tested positive for listeria monocytogenes.”

He says the slaughter house had been closed down two months before, after officials discovered unhygienic conditions and practices.

“This were preceded by environmental health investigations which were conducted earlier in July 2017 by Tshwane Metropolitan.”

A non-compliance notice has been issued to Sovereign Foods compelling it to conduct deep cleaning every second day.