[LISTEN] Who are the custodians of Afrikaans?

Who are the custodians of Afrikaans?

Radio 702 | Eusebius McKaiser chats to activist Zackie Achmat and HuffPost SA editor Pieter du Toit about issues surrounding Afrikaans.

Afrikaans is still perceived by many as an exclusionary tool and the language of the oppressor.

However, the language debate in South Africa isn't as clear-cut as many South Africans like to believe.

This is according to activist Zackie Achmat and HuffPost SA editor Pieter du Toit, who debated the nuanced dynamics and history of Afrikaans in the country.

"It's a tragedy that Afrikaans, over the years, has become a political football," du Toit said.

The discussion comes in light of the court decision to approve the University of the Free State's (UFS) change from dual medium Afrikaans and English to an English medium education institution.

