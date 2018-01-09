Popular Topics
[LISTEN] What to do if you did not do well in matric

| Radio 702 Azania Mosaka speaks to Jan Badenhorst, the CEO of Skills Academy, about some options available for matric pupils who did not do well.

JOHANNESBURG – A 2017 matric learner reached out to Radio 702, expressing how she’s unable to complete her studies.

She told 702 she could only write three subjects as her preliminary marks were not good, adding when she tried to contact her school, they told her she was no longer their problem.

Jan Badenhorst, the CEO of Skills Academy, says he’s surprised that the learner was not allowed to write exams for all her subjects because of her year mark.

Radio 702 Azania Mosaka speaks to Badenhorst about some options available for matric pupils who did not do well.

For more information listen to the audio above.

