[LISTEN] ‘There’s not really a free education system’

CapeTalk | Professor Ahmed Bawa, the CEO of Universities South Africa, analyses changes to funding support for higher education.

CAPE TOWN – There’s been confusion following EFF leader Julius Malema’s recent statement on higher education.

Malema declared 2018 the year of free education. However, President Jacob Zuma announced subsidies and grants for poor and working-class students.

Universities South Africa CEO Ahmed Bawa met with education officials recently and clears the air on funding for students.

Listen to the audio above for more.