[LISTEN] Listeriosis now a 'notifiable disease' as state tries to find source

Radio 702 | Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says listeriosis is not a new disease but its behaviour in the past year has become unusual and warrants it to be declared a notifiable disease.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says listeriosis is not new and has been in existence for 40 years. He says there were about 60 to 80 cases of the disease every year.

Motsoaledi says it has been declared a notifiable disease because its behaviour has now become unusual and the number of cases has increased rapidly.

Motsoaledi announced on Monday that listeriosis had killed 61 people in the country so far and has been added to the list of notifiable diseases.

This means that it meets the minimum requirements for doctors to be legally compelled to report any cases of the disease to government officials.

Listen to the audio above for more