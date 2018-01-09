[LISTEN] Emfuleni Municipality water to be restored

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

[LISTEN] Emfuleni Municipality water to be restored

| Water and Sanitation Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says the Emfuleni Municipality had fallen behind with its water bill repayment. This led to water cuts in some areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents are outraged over water cuts in several areas in Emfuleni, saying they received no warning.

Several areas were hit by water cuts because the municipality failed to honour its payment to Rand Water.

Rand Water has since sent its team to Emfuleni to start the process of restoring water supply to affected areas.

Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says the municipality should have alerted residents and advised them to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the water cuts.

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA