[LISTEN] Emfuleni Municipality water to be restored
Radio 702 | Water and Sanitation Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says the Emfuleni Municipality had fallen behind with its water bill repayment. This led to water cuts in some areas.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents are outraged over water cuts in several areas in Emfuleni, saying they received no warning.
Several areas were hit by water cuts because the municipality failed to honour its payment to Rand Water.
Rand Water has since sent its team to Emfuleni to start the process of restoring water supply to affected areas.
Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says the municipality should have alerted residents and advised them to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the water cuts.
Listen to the audio above for more.
