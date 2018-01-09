[LISTEN] All you need to know about tracking maintenance defaulters

CapeTalk | Joy van der Heyde, an attorney at Schuld Inc, chats about the Maintenance Amendment Act with came into effect on 5 January, 2018.

CAPE TOWN - Child maintenance defaulters can now be traced through their cellphone numbers and be blacklisted following regulations approved by President Jacob Zuma and Justice Minister Michael Masutha.

This means that maintenance officers will now have powers to use information obtained from cell phone service providers to locate defaulters.

