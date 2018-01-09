JMPD deployed to deal with Diepsloot protesters
Disgruntled construction workers have barricaded a section of William Nicol Drive in Diepsloot with burning tyres.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers and police have been deployed to the area to deal with protesters.
It is understood that demonstrators have not been paid by the construction company that employs them.
The JMPD's Edna Mamonyane says: “We’ve dispatched units so that we can be able to engage with them and then be able to clear an open road.
“But we warn motorists... if you’re using William Nicol passing through Diepsloot, try to be vigilant or just wait until officers have cleared the road.”
