Fedsas: GP Education Dept to blame for schools shortage

About 30,000 pupils are still waiting to be placed ahead of the start of the schooling year.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) says the Gauteng Education Department is to blame for the shortage of schools in the province as many are struggling to keep up with the intake of prospective pupils.

About 30,000 pupils are still waiting to be placed ahead of the start of the schooling year.

The federation's Paul Colditz says at least 200 more schools need to be built to accommodate unplaced learners.

“Gauteng knows and should have known about the increase in the number of learners for many years now. They have simply not made specific or enough provision for these increases and accommodation of all learners.”

At the same time, in the Western Cape, more than 11,000 pupils have not been placed in schools.

The Western Cape Education Department says children are waiting to be placed in Mitchells Plain, Mfuleni and Dunoon.

Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says demand is highest for grades R, 1 and 8.

“We have places available in some places, but they’re not specifically where people want them. Sometimes we haven’t got enough in general and sometimes we don’t have enough in particular areas. Our biggest demand is for grades 1 and 8, as well as grade R.”

Schäfer says if pupils are not placed by next week when the school academic year starts, they must report to the school and district office.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)