Answers to 10 questions prove Shiraaz Mohamed is 'alive'
Gift of the Givers announced on Tuesday that it received proof of life, nearly a year to the day on which Shiraaz Mohamed disappeared close to Syria’s border with Turkey.
PRETORIA - The Gift of the Givers says a list of 10 questions drafted by the family of kidnapped photographer Shiraaz Mohamed has been answered and is being taken as confirmation that he is still alive.
The organisation announced on Tuesday that they’d received proof of life, nearly a year to the day on which Mohamed disappeared close to Syria’s border with Turkey.
Mohamed had been travelling with the aid organisation in January last year when he was captured along with two drivers, who were later released.
Gift of the Givers’ Imtiaz Sooliman says they sent a list of 10 questions to a person who claimed to have made contact with Mohamed.
The organisation received a response on Monday night.
“The answers were 100% perfect, we checked with Shiraaz’s mother and his family, and they said nobody could answer those questions, except Shiraaz. Which means he’s alive.”
Sooliman says they now expect the captors to demand a ransom to secure Mohamed’s release.
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
