Gift of the Givers: Kidnapped SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed still alive

Gift of the Givers’ Imtiaz Sooliman says they received a call from an anonymous person on 26 December saying they had access to Mohamed.

PRETORIA - Gift of the Givers has announced it has received confirmation that South Africa photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed is still alive nearly a year to the day after he was kidnapped in Syria.

Mohamed was accompanying the aid organisation to document its work at a hospital near the Turkish border when he was nabbed on 10 January last year.

Sooliman says they were skeptical but sent a list of ten questions drafted by Mohamed’s family as a way to establish proof of life.

He says they received a response on Monday night and Mohamed’s family confirmed that all ten questions were correctly answered.

Sooliman says the challenge now is to establish why he was kidnapped and what his captors want.

He says they now wait for further contact with the anonymous source.