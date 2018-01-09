Former WC premier Gerald Morkel dies aged 76
The 76-year-old last served as a member of the city council for the Democratic Alliance when he retired in 2011.
CAPE TOWN - Former City of Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape premier Gerald Morkel has died.
The 76-year-old retired from politics in 2011 while serving as a member of the city council for the Democratic Alliance (DA).
He was also affiliated with the Labour Party, National Party and New National Party.
Details surrounding his passing are still unclear.
The DA’s Anthony Bernadie said: “The DA is deeply saddened by the news that the former mayor and premier of the Western Cape Morkel has passed away. We would like to express our sincere sympathy to his family and his friends.”
More in Local
-
State capture inquiry: Zuma ‘mindful’ of Madonsela’s concerns over resources
-
[READ IN FULL] President Zuma's statement on state capture inquiry
-
Man (21) in ICU after alleged racially motivated attack
-
[LISTEN] ‘There’s not really a free education system’
-
#RandReport: Rand gains on Zuma exit rumours
-
Exact source of listeriosis outbreak remains a mystery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.