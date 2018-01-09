Former WC premier Gerald Morkel dies aged 76

The 76-year-old last served as a member of the city council for the Democratic Alliance when he retired in 2011.

CAPE TOWN - Former City of Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape premier Gerald Morkel has died.

The 76-year-old retired from politics in 2011 while serving as a member of the city council for the Democratic Alliance (DA).

He was also affiliated with the Labour Party, National Party and New National Party.

Details surrounding his passing are still unclear.

The DA’s Anthony Bernadie said: “The DA is deeply saddened by the news that the former mayor and premier of the Western Cape Morkel has passed away. We would like to express our sincere sympathy to his family and his friends.”