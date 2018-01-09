First-year students urged not to panic over registration processes

Many students who've passed matric and applied online last year are now at their respective tertiary institutions to finalise their admissions.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of first-year students are making their way to universities across the country as the registration process kicks off ahead of the 2018 academic year.

While Wits University says its received almost 57,000 applications for first-year enrolments, it only has space for about 5,600 students.

Students are queueing at the university’s Solomon Mahlangu House.

While some have managed to sort out registration glitches, others have faced problems.

Randy Costa, a former matriculant, says he’s excited about this new chapter in his life.

“Yes, of course you have to be excited. It’s a new experience.”

Mbali Msomi, who is a queue marshal, is advising first-year students not to panic.

“I think a lot of the first-year students are panicking, and they want to do everything as soon as possible. But registration for first year-students only starts on Friday.”

Wits says it has the capacity to enrol a maximum of 36,400 full-time students.

