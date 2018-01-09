Families of Kroonstad train crash victims to start identification process
Nineteen people died when a truck allegedly ignored a stop sign at a railway crossing just outside the small Free State town on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Families who have lost their loved ones in the deadly Free State train crash are now travelling to the Kroonstad mortuary to begin the identification process.
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has managed to contact all the families of the victims who will be assisted by social workers when they identify their relatives.
Prasa's Sipho Sithole says: "They have to be emotionally and psychologically prepared for what they are to experience.
"So we do have the psychiatrist and the counsellors that are there, including a priest, that will be able to just bring us closer to God and give us some strength."
