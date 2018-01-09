Families of Free State train crash victims to view bodies

The families have travelled to the Kroonstad Mortuary, where they will be assisted by social workers and a priest.

JOHANNESBURG - Families of the those who died in a deadly train crash in the Free State will view the bodies hopeful to identify their relatives.

Nineteen commuters died just outside Kroonstad when a truck ignored a stop sign on Thursday.

The families have travelled to the Kroonstad Mortuary on Tuesday morning, where they will be assisted by social workers and a priest.

Prasa’s Sipho Sithole says so far seven bodies will only be identified through DNA tests.

“DNA samples from families have been taken and will be sent to Pretoria. According to the doctor, it will take a week to complete the work.”

