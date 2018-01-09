Events commemorating Keorapetse Kgositsile to start on Tuesday

Professor Keorapetse William Kgositsile (79), affectionately known as 'Bra Willie', was inaugurated in 2006 as South Africa's second national poet laureate.

CAPE TOWN - Author, poet and struggle stalwart, Professor Keorapetse William Kgositsile, will be laid to rest next week.

A series of events will be held to celebrate Kgositsile’s life, starting on Tuesday.

He died last week, following a short illness.

Professor Keorapetse William Kgositsile (79), affectionately known as “Bra Willie”, was inaugurated in 2006 as South Africa's second national poet laureate.

President Zuma has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast around the country when Kgositsile is laid to rest next Tuesday.

Get togethers to celebrate Kgositsile’s life will be held at his home in Killarney between 6pm and 7pm in the evening.

Funeral organizer Mandla Langa: "In a true Kgositsile form, many of the commemorative events will include the reading of poetry, jazz music and reflections on society. This is how Kgositsile would have preferred to be celebrated."

On Friday, at noon, a memorial service will be held at the Market Theatre in Newton.