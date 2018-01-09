Events commemorating Keorapetse Kgositsile to start on Tuesday
Professor Keorapetse William Kgositsile (79), affectionately known as 'Bra Willie', was inaugurated in 2006 as South Africa's second national poet laureate.
CAPE TOWN - Author, poet and struggle stalwart, Professor Keorapetse William Kgositsile, will be laid to rest next week.
A series of events will be held to celebrate Kgositsile’s life, starting on Tuesday.
He died last week, following a short illness.
Professor Keorapetse William Kgositsile (79), affectionately known as “Bra Willie”, was inaugurated in 2006 as South Africa's second national poet laureate.
President Zuma has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast around the country when Kgositsile is laid to rest next Tuesday.
Get togethers to celebrate Kgositsile’s life will be held at his home in Killarney between 6pm and 7pm in the evening.
Funeral organizer Mandla Langa: "In a true Kgositsile form, many of the commemorative events will include the reading of poetry, jazz music and reflections on society. This is how Kgositsile would have preferred to be celebrated."
On Friday, at noon, a memorial service will be held at the Market Theatre in Newton.
More in Local
-
Medical graduates left frustrated ahead of compulsory community service
-
At least 200 injured in Germiston train collision
-
Motsoaledi: Officials still searching for source of listeria outbreak
-
Gift of the Givers: Kidnapped SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed still alive
-
Warning issued for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga
-
Families of Kroonstad train crash victims to start identification process
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.