Emfuleni residents to have water on Tuesday, municipality promises

Mayor Jacob Khawe has met with Rand Water to discuss how best to settle the debt owed to the water board which now runs into the billions of rands.

JOHANNESBURG - As residents in Vereeniging enter a fifth day without running water, the Emfuleni Municipality has promised that taps will start flowing later on Tuesday.

Water was cut off to households last week in various areas, including Palm Springs, Lakeside and Evaton.

The municipality says that the majority of its residents are unemployed which makes revenue collection difficult.

The mayor's spokesperson Lebo Mofokeng says Khawe went to the reservoirs to inspect the water pressure just after midnight.

"What’s the pressure and how long is it going to take to be able to feed in their homes and the pace that it goes through. Something has to be done so that this type of a network can be changed."