Emfuleni mayor stages protest at Rand Water offices over water cuts

JOHANNESBURG - The Emfuleni mayor and municipal officials are staging a protest at Rand Water offices, demanding water supply be switch back on to areas affected by cuts.

For days now residents have been without water as the municipality failed to honour its debt last month.

But the municipality says it had paid 88% of its bill.

Mayor Jacob Khawe says they will not leave the premises until residents have water.

“It’s blocked by the senior manager of Emfuleni, it’s blocked by the councillors of Emfuleni, it’s blocked by the mayor, peaceful protest is what we fought for.

“So, I’m here to protest peacefully that you said by this evening my people will have water but there’s still no water. So, I’m here to physically fetch water.”