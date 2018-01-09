Emfuleni mayor stages protest at Rand Water offices over water cuts
For days now residents have been without water as the municipality failed to honour its debt last month.
JOHANNESBURG - The Emfuleni mayor and municipal officials are staging a protest at Rand Water offices, demanding water supply be switch back on to areas affected by cuts.
For days now residents have been without water as the municipality failed to honour its debt last month.
But the municipality says it had paid 88% of its bill.
Mayor Jacob Khawe says they will not leave the premises until residents have water.
“It’s blocked by the senior manager of Emfuleni, it’s blocked by the councillors of Emfuleni, it’s blocked by the mayor, peaceful protest is what we fought for.
“So, I’m here to protest peacefully that you said by this evening my people will have water but there’s still no water. So, I’m here to physically fetch water.”
More in Local
-
State capture inquiry: Zuma ‘mindful’ of Madonsela’s concerns over resources
-
[READ IN FULL] President Zuma's statement on state capture inquiry
-
Man (21) in ICU after alleged racially motivated attack
-
[LISTEN] ‘There’s not really a free education system’
-
#RandReport: Rand gains on Zuma exit rumours
-
Former WC premier Gerald Morkel dies aged 76
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.