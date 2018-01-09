Disaster management: No reports of severe damage following Gauteng storm

The South African Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Gauteng but as the storm passed over Johannesburg to Tshwane, disaster management says there are no reports of severe damage.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Disaster Management Department says no cases of damage or fatalities have been reported following Tuesday afternoon's storm.

However, Disaster management's Elias Sithole says officials in the different municipalities are monitoring the situation.

“Probably let's say, for now, it’s more like flash flooding which is happening on the roads and then in other areas. But we have not received any cases in terms of problems in other areas.”

The weather service earlier elevated its storm watch to a warning, saying severe thunderstorms were expected in some parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

The service says storms have already become severe in Modimolle in Limpopo.

Forecaster Bransby Bulo said people should be vigilant while driving or walking.

“People must be careful because the thunderstorm is very dangerous, it is being accompanied by lightning and hail is also dangerous, even for those who are driving. And rain, it affects the visibility. And strong winds as well, it is dangerous even for the pedestrians.”

Severe wind and hail which accompanied a heavy storm less than two weeks ago killed two people, left houses in Soweto damaged and a number of residents homeless.