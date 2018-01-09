Dept: Emfuleni Municipality should have acted sooner to avoid water cuts
The municipality has now reached an agreement with Rand Water around how to settle its debt to ensure the water supply is restored later on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department says the Emfuleni Municipality should have approached Rand Water much earlier if it wanted to avoid water cuts.
On Friday, the water body suspended the water supply to several communities in the municipality which include Evaton, Palm Springs and Lakeside.
The municipality has now reached an agreement with Rand Water around how to settle its debt to ensure that the supply is restored later on Tuesday.
The Water and Sanitation Department's Sputnik Ratau says it is the Emfuleni Municipality’s responsibility to inform residents of water cuts to minimise the impact.
“The Premier of Gauteng was engaging with Rand Water and Emfuleni yesterday and let us see how we can be able to ensure that Emfuleni keeps to the agreement as was arranged at the end of last year. The community of Emfuleni is not compromised.”
More in Local
-
Medical graduates left frustrated ahead of compulsory community service
-
At least 200 injured in Germiston train collision
-
Motsoaledi: Officials still searching for source of listeria outbreak
-
Gift of the Givers: Kidnapped SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed still alive
-
Warning issued for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga
-
Families of Kroonstad train crash victims to start identification process
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.