Dept: Emfuleni Municipality should have acted sooner to avoid water cuts

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department says the Emfuleni Municipality should have approached Rand Water much earlier if it wanted to avoid water cuts.

On Friday, the water body suspended the water supply to several communities in the municipality which include Evaton, Palm Springs and Lakeside.

The municipality has now reached an agreement with Rand Water around how to settle its debt to ensure that the supply is restored later on Tuesday.

The Water and Sanitation Department's Sputnik Ratau says it is the Emfuleni Municipality’s responsibility to inform residents of water cuts to minimise the impact.

“The Premier of Gauteng was engaging with Rand Water and Emfuleni yesterday and let us see how we can be able to ensure that Emfuleni keeps to the agreement as was arranged at the end of last year. The community of Emfuleni is not compromised.”