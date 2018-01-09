De Lille ‘committed’ to her duties despite political cloud
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s management of the city is under review by the Democratic Alliance.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille says the political cloud hanging over her head in no way distracts her from running the city.
De Lille’s management of the city is under review by the Democratic Alliance (DA), and she’s facing a barrage of allegations that she’s been covering up corruption in her administration.
But she says her main focus is to make sure the city does not run out of water.
The DA’s metro regional executive is expected to meet on Tuesday night and top of the agenda is De Lille’s future as mayor.
At the mercy of the DA’s top executive, and also facing a city investigation into allegations of misconduct, but Mayor Patricia De Lille says her main priority is serving the citizens of Cape Town.
WATCH: Patricia de Lille: I won't walk away
“Some of the issues are of irritation value, but I’m not distracted at all. I’m committed to making sure this well-run city doesn’t run out of water. So that consumes the biggest part of my day, every day.”
The DA’s Federal Executive is due to meet on Sunday to discuss volumes of representations made by De Lille as to why she should remain the city’s mayor.
LISTEN: CT Mayor Patricia de Lille chats water crisis, corruption
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
State capture inquiry: Zuma ‘mindful’ of Madonsela’s concerns over resources
-
[READ IN FULL] President Zuma's statement on state capture inquiry
-
Man (21) in ICU after alleged racially motivated attack
-
[LISTEN] ‘There’s not really a free education system’
-
#RandReport: Rand gains on Zuma exit rumours
-
Former WC premier Gerald Morkel dies aged 76
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.