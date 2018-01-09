De Lille ‘committed’ to her duties despite political cloud

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s management of the city is under review by the Democratic Alliance.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille says the political cloud hanging over her head in no way distracts her from running the city.

De Lille’s management of the city is under review by the Democratic Alliance (DA), and she’s facing a barrage of allegations that she’s been covering up corruption in her administration.

But she says her main focus is to make sure the city does not run out of water.

The DA’s metro regional executive is expected to meet on Tuesday night and top of the agenda is De Lille’s future as mayor.

At the mercy of the DA’s top executive, and also facing a city investigation into allegations of misconduct, but Mayor Patricia De Lille says her main priority is serving the citizens of Cape Town.

“Some of the issues are of irritation value, but I’m not distracted at all. I’m committed to making sure this well-run city doesn’t run out of water. So that consumes the biggest part of my day, every day.”

The DA’s Federal Executive is due to meet on Sunday to discuss volumes of representations made by De Lille as to why she should remain the city’s mayor.

