DA concerned de Lille debacle could affect its reputation

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille's disagreement over aspects of a city legal report that implicates her in misconduct has attracted the attention of the Democratic Alliance's (DA) metro regional executive.

It is due to meet on Tuesday night to discuss the fallout and the impact the controversy is having on the party.

The City of Cape Town is the party’s flagship metro and there are concerns over how the de Lille matter might affect the reputation of the party in the municipality.

WATCH: Patricia de Lille: I won't walk away

Patricia de Lille says she won't walk away from her position as Mayor of Cape Town [WATCH] Patricia de Lille says she won't walk away from her position as Mayor of Cape Town Posted by Eyewitness News on Monday, 8 January 2018

The DA’s metro regional executive is made up of its City of Cape Town caucus.

Last week the city council agreed to adopt a report by law firm Bowman Gilfillan on corruption in the city’s transport authority, in which de Lille is implicated in a cover-up.

Council also agreed the claims against the mayor be investigated by an independent disciplinary panel.

But de Lille says the report contains factual inaccuracies and its conclusions are highly prejudicial.

DA metro regional chairman Grant Twigg says de Lille’s utterances must be interrogated.

“When it affects our municipality, members and also the citizens of Cape Town it is our responsibility to have a discussion around these matters and take decisions on it.”

The regional executive can make recommendations to the DA’s provincial executive and its federal executive on possible action against de Lille.