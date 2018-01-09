CT extends time for public input on drought levy
The City of Cape Town plans to introduce a drought levy in a bid to fund future water projects.
CAPE TOWN - Public participation on Cape Town’s drought charge has been extended until next Monday.
Around 45,000 comments have been received so far.
The city plans to introduce a drought levy in an attempt to fund future water projects.
Officials say water consumption over the festive season remained the same, despite a strong influx of tourists to the Mother City.
Mayor Patricia De Lille is currently addressing media on the current drought crisis in Cape Town and interventions being taken to mitigate its effects.
“Only 464,216 households in the City of Cape Town out of a total of 770,814 households will be affected by the drought draft.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
