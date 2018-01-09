Competition Commission: High prices for uniforms rife at private schools

The commission instituted investigations and conducted a survey into the R10 billion industry after receiving complaints about the high prices last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission says its report into the school uniform industry will bring about change so parents can have access to reasonably priced uniforms.

The Commission's Sipho Ngwema says that the report reveals anti-competitive behaviour where there are agreements with a number of schools and a single supplier.

Ngwema says that according to the investigation, anti-competitive behaviour and the high prices of school uniforms is in private schools.

“And we discovered that there’s a number of schools who are still involved in anti-competitive behaviour and in fact it was about 30% of the schools, particularly the former Model C and private.”

He says the commission also plans to enforce the Basic Education Department's circular, which states that school uniforms should be as generic as possible so it’s available from multiple suppliers.