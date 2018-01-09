Competition Commission: High prices for uniforms rife at private schools
The commission instituted investigations and conducted a survey into the R10 billion industry after receiving complaints about the high prices last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission says its report into the school uniform industry will bring about change so parents can have access to reasonably priced uniforms.
The commission instituted investigations and conducted a survey into the R10 billion industry after receiving complaints about the high prices last year.
The Commission's Sipho Ngwema says that the report reveals anti-competitive behaviour where there are agreements with a number of schools and a single supplier.
Ngwema says that according to the investigation, anti-competitive behaviour and the high prices of school uniforms is in private schools.
“And we discovered that there’s a number of schools who are still involved in anti-competitive behaviour and in fact it was about 30% of the schools, particularly the former Model C and private.”
He says the commission also plans to enforce the Basic Education Department's circular, which states that school uniforms should be as generic as possible so it’s available from multiple suppliers.
More in Local
-
Medical graduates left frustrated ahead of compulsory community service
-
At least 200 injured in Germiston train collision
-
Motsoaledi: Officials still searching for source of listeria outbreak
-
Gift of the Givers: Kidnapped SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed still alive
-
Warning issued for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga
-
Families of Kroonstad train crash victims to start identification process
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.