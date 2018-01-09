Cape universities gearing up to welcome first year students
Stellenbosch University says 18,000 students have applied for the 2018 academic year.
CAPE TOWN - Cape universities say they won’t accept any walk-in first-time applications for the 2018 academic year.
Stellenbosch University, the University of Cape Town (UCT), the University of Western Cape (UWC) and Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) have encouraged matriculants who haven’t applied for tertiary education to do so via the Central Application System.
UWC says it will welcome 4,300 first-year students next week. The institution says successful applicants have received their final acceptance letters.
Meanwhile, registrations at the CPUT will also start next week. The university’s Lauren Kansley says they won’t accept any walk-ins either.
UCT agrees. The university’s Nombusa Shabalala says the applications received for this year far exceed the number of students that the institution is able to accommodate.
Students who haven’t applied to study at Cape universities yet are encouraged to register via the Department of Higher Education and Training's central application system.
Follow the link to access the Central Application Clearing House website: https://cach.dhet.gov.za/Applicant/UsingCACH
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
