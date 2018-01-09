Popular Topics
Board of inquiry to probe Germiston train collision

One train rear-ended a stationary coach at the Geldenhuis Train Station on Tuesday morning.

Officials and rescue services personnel on the scene of a train collision in Germiston on 9 January 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
Officials and rescue services personnel on the scene of a train collision in Germiston on 9 January 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail has appointed a board of inquiry to probe whether cable theft in the Germiston area could have caused two trains to collide, leaving over 220 commuters injured.

One train rear-ended a stationary coach at the Geldenhuis train station on Tuesday morning.

Services have been affected following the incident.

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng says, “Some 159 have been taken to various hospital for further treatment. I must emphasise that they suffered moderate injuries, no critical or serious injuries and no fatalities have been reported.”

RAIL SAFETY

With rail safety in the spotlight, following two serious train crashes in six days, Metrorail maintains trains are the safest mode of transport for commuters.

Last week, 19 people died, and hundreds of others were injured when a truck refused to stop for a Shosholoza Meyl train in the Free State near Kroonstad.

Mofokeng says any findings which can assist avoiding a reassurance will be implemented.

“The safety of our commuters is on top of our agenda and we’ll never stop prioritise their safety within our operation.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

